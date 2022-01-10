Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Premature twins doing well after being born on Christmas Day

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:01 PM January 10, 2022
Samantha Smith and Dale Banbury with their Christmas Day twins, Leo and Lucas

Samantha Smith and Dale Banbury with their Christmas Day twins, Leo and Lucas - Credit: Smith family

Twin boys who arrived two months ahead of their due date are doing well after being born at Lister Hospital on Christmas Day.

Leo and Lucas Banbury were born to Stevenage-based parents Samantha Smith and Dale Banbury at around 3.30pm on December 25.

Leo Banbury, three days after his birth at Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Leo Banbury, three days after his birth at Lister Hospital in Stevenage - Credit: Samantha Smith

The twins were born by C-section, with Little Leo weighing 3lbs 11oz and even-littler Lucas weighing 3lbs 3oz.

Lucas Banbury, three days after his birth at Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lucas Banbury, three days after his birth at Lister Hospital in Stevenage - Credit: Samantha Smith

First-time mum Samantha said the day was "a bit of a rush", and praised the hospital staff for their support.

She said: "They were really calm and just got on with it. We couldn't have asked for better really.

"The hospital staff have been really helpful - the ICU nurses are absolutely amazing.

"They've been so helpful in helping us figure stuff out, especially my partner who has never held a baby that small before."

Leo and Lucas Banbury were born at Lister Hospital in Stevenage on Christmas Day

Leo and Lucas Banbury were born at Lister Hospital in Stevenage on Christmas Day - Credit: Samantha Smith

The twins are still in the ICU, but are doing well and will hopefully be home by the end of the month.

Stevenage News

