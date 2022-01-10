Premature twins doing well after being born on Christmas Day
- Credit: Smith family
Twin boys who arrived two months ahead of their due date are doing well after being born at Lister Hospital on Christmas Day.
Leo and Lucas Banbury were born to Stevenage-based parents Samantha Smith and Dale Banbury at around 3.30pm on December 25.
The twins were born by C-section, with Little Leo weighing 3lbs 11oz and even-littler Lucas weighing 3lbs 3oz.
First-time mum Samantha said the day was "a bit of a rush", and praised the hospital staff for their support.
She said: "They were really calm and just got on with it. We couldn't have asked for better really.
"The hospital staff have been really helpful - the ICU nurses are absolutely amazing.
"They've been so helpful in helping us figure stuff out, especially my partner who has never held a baby that small before."
Most Read
- 1 Aircraft crashes close to people on Graveley golf course
- 2 Former manager Alex Revell makes shock return to Stevenage
- 3 Nightingale surge hub: 'Dramatic changes' at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
- 4 Estranged ex jailed after breaking restraining order
- 5 New investment allowing Stevenage to compete with rest of League Two for transfers
- 6 Concerns grow for missing Hitchin man
- 7 Have your say on proposed solar farm for North Herts
- 8 'Rapid progress' expected on Stevenage housing development
- 9 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage
- 10 150,000 solar panels could be built on Green Belt
The twins are still in the ICU, but are doing well and will hopefully be home by the end of the month.