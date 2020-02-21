Pop-up children's boutique breathes life into Letchworth town centre

Rachel and Ali's children's boutique will be at Garden Square Shopping Centre until March 23. Picture: Rachel Bloomfield Archant

A pop-up boutique selling unique gifts and handmade organic children's clothing opened in Letchworth town centre last Friday.

Rachel Bloomfield, owner of Happy Cat Kids Toys and Gifts, and Ali Ribchester of Tutti Frutti Clothing, have joined forces to bring their online businesses to Garden Square Shopping Centre - for a limited time only.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase our products, have face-to-face contact with our customers and get opinions on the type of products they like and what they would like to see more of," Rachel said.

"Our aim is to create a fun and attractive store for local families with an area dedicated to kids where they can play with some of the toys - thus allowing their parents a little time to browse!

"Both Ali and I are very grateful to the shop landlord and the Garden Square Shopping Centre for making this venture possible."

Ali added: "We wanted to bring something different that showcases local businesses and promotes shopping in the town centre. Moving from online to the high street - even for just a short while - is a fantastic opportunity to show the town what is available locally."

"At Tutti Frutti Clothing, I have always been passionate about giving back and supporting local people. I work with seamstresses to create organic children's clothes in bright and fun prints. Everything from Tutti Frutti Clothing is handmade in Letchworth - and you can't get more local than that!"

The pop-up shop will be open for six weeks until March 23. Visit www.happycatkids.co.uk and www.tuttifrutticlothing.com for more information on the products available in store.