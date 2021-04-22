Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

School trust reassures student data is safe after rumours of cyber attack

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:16 PM April 22, 2021   
Computer crime

Craig Smith, chief operations officer of Bedfordshire Schools Trust, reassured the Comet that the attack was not a cyber attack on the school - Credit: Archant

The trust that runs ten schools in Bedfordshire has reassured students and parents that their work and data is safe, after rumours of a suspected cyber attack surfaced this week.

Students at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford Road, Clifton, were told by teachers yesterday that there was to be no WiFi on the premises for the foreseeable future.

Samuel Whitbread Academy, Clifton

Samuel Whitbread Academy, Clifton - Credit: Google Street View

The threat of cyber attacks has elevated after a surge in the offence in recent weeks, with educational institutions falling victim - including the University of Hertfordshire which was hit by a cyber attack last week.

Craig Smith, chief operations officer of Bedfordshire Schools Trust, reassured the Comet that the attack was actually on the school's internet provider, and not on the school itself.

He said: “We can confirm that we have been experiencing internet connectivity issues this week which have affected three of the schools in our trust: Samuel Whitbread Academy, Etonbury Academy and Gothic Mede Academy.

You may also want to watch:

"The problems relate to the services provided to these schools by their internet service provider. This is not a direct attack on the schools’ servers or systems and we believe no student work or personal data has been compromised.

"We are working closely with our IT partners and are confident we will have the WiFi networks fully restored at the schools in the coming days. As per guidance, we have also informed the relevant authorities of the issue, including the National Cyber Security Centre and Department for Education.”

In response to the disruption, Bedfordshire Police have signposted those seeking further information about cyber crime - or those who believe they have fallen victim to cyber crime or had their online safety compromised - to the force's website.

Most Read

  1. 1 11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery
  2. 2 Major application submitted for 1,500 new homes on land west of Stevenage
  3. 3 Stevenage's Banksy brings another community mural to town's underpasses
  1. 4 Will loss of free parking cause death of high street?
  2. 5 Man jailed after threatening terrified neighbour with rape and arson
  3. 6 Have you seen this wanted man with links to Stevenage?
  4. 7 Bringing home the bacon: Martyn's joy at Radio 1 rasher fame
  5. 8 Urgent appeal to fix charity's leaky roof
  6. 9 Man left seriously injured after motorcycle crash
  7. 10 Baby boutique born in lockdown welcomes first customers
Education News
Shefford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuttys Lane street view

Arrest made after car crashes and overturns in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The latest coronavirus figures for Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have been revealed. Picture...

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts as restrictions ease

Jacob Thorburn

person
Glo & Blo had only been established for eight months before the pandemic hit in March 2020

Lockdown Easing

Glam bar welcomes back first clients after months of lockdown

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
No trains will run to or from London King’s Cross on Friday, April 23, Saturday, April 24 or Sunday, April 25 

Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus