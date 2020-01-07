Hitchin musician's career highlights include performing with Chaka Khan and Christina Aguilera

Triple H Horns played on stage with Christina Aguilera earlier this year. Picture: Molly Choma. Archant

A Hitchin musician who started playing saxophone when he was just seven years old now provides live music and recording sessions internationally for some of the world's biggest stars.

Jacob Shaw makes up one third of Triple H Horns - a horn section made up of Jacob on sax, Nick Mead on trumpet and Patrick Hayes on trombone.

Having met while working on a show together about four years ago, the trio have gone on to enjoy great success - playing and recording for singers such as Chaka Khan and Christina Aguilera this year alone.

After gaining a music degree at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Jacob moved to London to crack the music scene.

He said: "It was pretty daunting at first, as I only really knew a handful of people there. A couple of years in, however, and I had a good footing in the industry and was playing in shows, sessions and gigs all over the world." Jacob has been a tutor at Benslow Music in Hitchin and moved to the town in 2015. He said: "Triple H Horns really is one of the most exciting horn sections around and bringing about a resurgence in horn sections being used on recordings and live gigs.

"Our sound is very much influenced by musicians such as Jerry Hey, Quincy Jones, Earth Wind and Fire, and Chaka Khan.

"Our horn section is bringing back that huge live horn feel that is a key part of the sound from the best music from the 70s and 80s. People don't know they miss it until they hear it." Jacob says other highlights for Triple H Horns so far include working with Hollywood film composer Tyler Bates, as well as Netflix, ITV and the BBC.

Jacob explained: "We have our own studio, which means we can record from there and send our music to clients all over the world.

"2020 is lining up to be a very exciting year. We have already started on projects with artists and musicians over a whole spectrum of the music industry.

"Music has ended up changing from being a hobby to something my whole life moves around.

"For any youngsters that are starting out - and their parents - stick with it.

"I had such a great childhood taking part in local bands and music events. It built my confidence, created lifelong friendships and has ended up creating experiences, opportunities and memories that I'll never forget."