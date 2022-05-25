The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Subscriber Exclusive

Hitchin and Pirton trio to tackle intense Ride London 100-mile race for Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Whitney Jones

Published: 1:00 PM May 25, 2022
Left to right John, Adrian and Geoff in training in Hexton

Left to right John, Adrian and Geoff in training in Hexton. - Credit: Courtesy of Humanitas

A local trio will use their pedal power to take on the epic Ride London-Essex 100-mile cycle challenge to raise money for Ukrainian hospitals this weekend. 

Hitchin and Pirton residents John Grounds, Adrian Warner and Geoff Pick are participating in the gruelling challenge on Sunday, May 29 to support Humanitas.

The men felt compelled to support the charity who are delivering medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine.

To support the men on their epic charity cycle, you can donate to their Just Giving page here

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Support Ukraine
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

The Range Rover was stopped on the A1(M) at Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Range Rover stopped towing ‘insecure trailer’ on A1(M)

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Reece Jones, aged 30, of Northfields in Dunstable, is wanted in connection with failing to attend a police station.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man wanted in connection with police officer assault could be in Hitchin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Computer-generated image of the proposed housing development at Courtlands Riding Stables in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Plans to demolish riding stables to make way for housing

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A woman was left with serious injuries after a crash on the A505 near Hitchin (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

A505 driver left with serious injuries after car leaves road near Hitchin

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon