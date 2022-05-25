Hitchin and Pirton trio to tackle intense Ride London 100-mile race for Ukraine

Subscriber Exclusive

Left to right John, Adrian and Geoff in training in Hexton. - Credit: Courtesy of Humanitas

A local trio will use their pedal power to take on the epic Ride London-Essex 100-mile cycle challenge to raise money for Ukrainian hospitals this weekend.

Hitchin and Pirton residents John Grounds, Adrian Warner and Geoff Pick are participating in the gruelling challenge on Sunday, May 29 to support Humanitas.

The men felt compelled to support the charity who are delivering medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine.

To support the men on their epic charity cycle, you can donate to their Just Giving page here.

