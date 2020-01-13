Advanced search

Tributes paid to 'visionary' former headteacher who gave Baldock school its name

PUBLISHED: 11:25 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 13 January 2020

Former Knights Templar headteacher Vivian Crellin has died aged 94. Picture: Courtesy of the Knights Templar School

Former Knights Templar headteacher Vivian Crellin has died aged 94. Picture: Courtesy of the Knights Templar School

A Baldock school has paid tribute to its former headmaster who sadly died on Monday last week, aged 94.

Vivian Crellin was the headmaster of the Knights Templar School - formerly the Baldock County Secondary School - from 1960 and 1984.

Having taken on the job of headmaster, Mr Crellin intended to make great changes - as he was said to be "horrified to find nobody seemed to care about the education of the so called unacademic children who atteneded the secondary school".

He established compulsory school uniforms, issued regular reports, gave the children exercise books and textbooks to look after and take home.

He demanded that pupils brought their own pens, pencils and rulers to school and insisted that homework was set.

He began the parents association, bought a school van for outdoor activities and trips in out of school hours, and oversaw the expansion of the school.

In 1961 the new science block was built along with the new hall, dining hall, kitchen, staff room and more.

He introduced adventure trips - a predecessor to the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Mr Crellin also introduced the practice of having a head boy and head girl and prefects - roles which still exist at the school today.

When the school became a comprehensive in the late 1960s he gave it the present name, The Knights Templar School.

By the time Mr Crellin retired in 1984 the school was in a position to flourish under new leadership.

Current headteacher Tim Litchfield said: "Mr Crellin was undoubtedly a visionary and led the school through a significant period of growth and change, all of which he drove himself.

"This included extensive development of the school buildings, the introduction of the sixth form and the renaming of the school from Baldock County Secondary School to The Knights Templar School.

"The changes he made to the school during his time laid the very foundations of the present school.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family."

The school will be paying tribute to Mr Crellin later this year with a memorial event.

Information about this will be available on the school website.

