Devastated wife pays tribute to Stewart Macgregor following e-scooter accident

Published: 1:05 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM October 18, 2021

Stewart Macgregor suffered a life-threatening head injury after he came off his e-scooter, and died two days later in hospital - Credit: Herts police

A tribute has been paid to "loving husband, son and dad", Stewart Macgregor, who sadly died following an e-scooter accident in Stevenage, aged 53.

At around 11pm on September 24, Stewart was seriously injured when he came off his scooter at the Broadwater Crescent junction with Woodland Way.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, having suffered a life-threatening head injury

He sadly died of his injuries in hospital two days later.

Paying tribute to her husband, Stewart’s wife Nicky, said: “I, our children and family are totally devastated that Stewart is no longer with us.

“He was a loving husband, son, brother, dad, uncle and friend, our lives will never be the same without him. He was such a caring loving person.

“I am totally devastated that I won’t ever see him again. He had only popped out to see if the petrol garage had fuel."

Nicky continued to highlight the dangers that come with riding an e-scooter.

“When Stew first got this scooter, I didn’t really think much about it, nor did I ever think something like this would happen.

“Please, if you own one, wear a helmet. Stew used to wear his helmet, but on this particular night he went out without one.

“I hope no other family has to go through what we are all going through, please wear a helmet when necessary on a bicycle or scooter.”

Sgt Sam Cordingley, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, added: “Our thoughts remain with Stewart’s family at this difficult time. We would politely request that their privacy is respected.

“We continue to investigate the incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments prior to it, who has not already come forward, to contact us.

“If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision, please review your footage to see if you have captured anything of note.”

No other vehicle was believed to have been involved in the incident.

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting Operation Sertoli.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.