Tribute to victims of Plymouth attack to take place in Stevenage

Published: 10:03 AM August 16, 2021 Updated: 10:13 AM August 16, 2021

Flags will fly at half mast and there will be a minute's silence at Stevenage Borough Council this morning in tribute to those who lost their lives in Plymouth on Thursday.

Following the recent Plymouth tragedy, our flags will be at half-mast to observe a minute’s silence at 11am today. We want to send the Plymouth community our sincere condolences. Please join us in this tribute wherever you are…. #PlymouthTogether — Stevenage Council (@StevenageBC) August 16, 2021

Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were killed in the mass shooting, along with 43-year old Lee Martyn and his daughter Sophie, aged three.

SBC is encouraging members of the community to join them at 11am in paying tribute to the fallen, with Plymouth City Council also paying tribute in the same way.

In Thursday evening's attack, 22-year-old Jake Davison opened fire in the road where he lived, Biddick Drive, and a local park in the Keyham area of the city, before turning the gun on himself.

In an update yesterday, Devon and Cornwall Police said Davison's address at 17 Biddick Drive will remain a secured scene, and forensic examinations will continue over the coming days.