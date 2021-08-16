Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Tribute to victims of Plymouth attack to take place in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:03 AM August 16, 2021    Updated: 10:13 AM August 16, 2021
Flags will fly at half mast and there will be a minute's silence at Stevenage Borough Council this morning in tribute to those who lost their lives in Plymouth on Thursday.

Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were killed in the mass shooting, along with 43-year old Lee Martyn and his daughter Sophie, aged three.

SBC is encouraging members of the community to join them at 11am in paying tribute to the fallen, with Plymouth City Council also paying tribute in the same way.

In Thursday evening's attack, 22-year-old Jake Davison opened fire in the road where he lived, Biddick Drive, and a local park in the Keyham area of the city,  before turning the gun on himself.

In an update yesterday, Devon and Cornwall Police said Davison's address at 17 Biddick Drive will remain a secured scene, and forensic examinations will continue over the coming days.

Stevenage News

