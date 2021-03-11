Tributes pour in for campaigner and historian Margaret Ashby

Published: 5:00 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM March 11, 2021

Historian, charity founder and fierce protector of our countryside, Margaret Ashby, sadly died on Monday, March 8, aged 80.

Tributes have poured in for the community stalwart who lived in Stevenage her entire life, dedicating herself to a huge number of causes.

IN 1989, Margaret co-founded Friends of Forster Country - alongside Dr John Hepworth - and later campaigned hard against the development which will see 800 homes and a primary school built on the land between North Road and Weston Road.

Forster Country campaigners, Anne Conchie, John Alabaster, Angela Hepworth, James Green, Margaret Ashby, and John Spiers. - Credit: Harry Hubbard

Her wealth of published books span back to the 1980s, and include 'Forster Country', 'Elizabeth Poston, Composer: Her Life at Rooks Nest' and 'Stevenage: A History from the Roman Times to the Present Day' - the latter commissioned by Stevenage Borough Council and co-written with Don Hills.

Chair of Friends of Forster Country, John Spiers, gave a touching tribute on behalf of the group.

He said: "Margaret worked tirelessly to defend Forster Country applying her diplomatic skills to the task over a period of more than 30 years.

"She remained on the FoFC committee or worked closely with it up until only a few weeks before her death.

"Her love of this countryside was reinforced by her friendship with the composer Elizabeth Poston who lived at Rooks Nest House, overlooking Forster Country. Elizabeth was a great friend of E M Forster and thus provided a strong link to his heritage.

"Margaret will be sorely missed by many who admired her intellect, energy and dedication as well as valuing her friendship."

She will be remembered also for her work with the Betty Game Opportunities Trust, which was set up in 2009 in memory of OU graduate Betty Game.

Betty Game Opportunities Trust trustees Roger Hardman, Margaret Ashby and councillor Sharon Taylor. - Credit: Archant

The charitable trust aims to give small grants to mature students in SG1 and SG2 postcodes who need financial help.

She also was founding chairman of Friends of Holy Trinity, and a life-long friend of Reverend Mervyn Terrett - fellow co-founder of the Betty Game Opportunities Trust.

Rev Mervyn said: "I have known Margaret for 46 years. We founded the Betty Game Trust together three of four months after Betty died.

"She and Margaret were companions, and we created something as a living memory to her.

"She was best known as a historian, and she got involved in anything to do with the community and history."

Margaret worked as a librarian at East Herts College, and was also interested in photography, and owned a cottage in Suffolk where she enjoyed taking holidays with friends, including best friend Jean Archer.

Mervyn continued: "She loved nature, and her garden. She was very focused on what she believed in. She was incredibly passionate about the Betty Game Trust and Friends of Forster Country - at least she won't have to see it built on, that would have been awful for her."

Margaret and Mervyn ran a Prayer and Care group together, for which Margaret was responsible for helping at the Christmas lunch held for single people who would otherwise be alone.

Cousin Sue Wilcock described Margaret as a "very caring person" who just wanted to help people.

"She's been a big supporter of charitable causes all her life. It wasn't a surprise that when she set up the Betty Game Trust," she said.

"She was incredibly proud of her Scottish heritage and spent a lot of time researching the McKay family name.

"Margaret was very quiet - she didn't rant or rave about things. If she was upset about injustices, she would be logical, and fight against inequalities and for things she believed in.

"She was a lovely person who liked being around people. Anyone of a certain age in the Old Town knew Margaret."

Margaret died after becoming ill with cancer. Her funeral will be held on April 7 - due to the current restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed to attend.

Both Mervyn and Sue have said they know hundreds of people who would like to pay respects to Margaret, and so they will be organising a memorial service at the Holy Trinity in the summer, followed by a reception.