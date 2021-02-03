Tribute to scouting stalwart and family man Michael Starr

Published: 4:56 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM February 3, 2021

A tribute has been paid to Michael Starr following his sad death, aged 71. - Credit: Courtesy of Mary Hukin

A tribute has been paid to Stevenage scouting legend Michael Starr, following his death on January 16, aged 71.

Michael sadly died at Lister Hospital, having been diagnosed with terminal cancer in October last year.

He had spent more than 30 years involved in the Scouts and Cubs in Broadwater and St Nicholas, where he made many friends and valuable memories.

Through his life, he had spent time in the Territorial Army before starting at BAE Systems as an apprentice. He completed 40 years of service there before he retired.

He was an active member of the scouting association for around 30 years, and enjoyed camping in Harmer Green Wood. He also volunteered at Cromer Windmill.

Michael is survived by four children, 16 grandchildren and wife of 42 years, Lesley.

Michael and Lesley married in 1978. - Credit: Lesley Starr

Michael and Lesley married on November 11, 1978 - and had their wedding blessed on their 40th anniversary in 2018 by the Archdeacon of Hertford, Revd Janet Mackenzie - who will also carry out Michael's funeral service.

Lesley and Michael had their marriage blessed on their 40th wedding anniversary - where Michael donned a waistcoat made by daughter Mary featuring their family photos - Credit: Mary Hukin

One of his daughter's, Mary Hukin, said: "Life was never dull when dad was around and we all enjoyed our daily 'dad fact'. Mum restricted him to one per day as otherwise he would go on for hours!

"He so loved helping around the Cromer Mill and showing people around it. We used to call him Windy Miller.

"All five of my sons were cubs of his, so have lots of memories of him."

After developing macular degeneration in his eyes, Michael was left partially sighted and unable to read. This led him to stop his scouting duties, and he joined the Book Club for Blind and Partially sighted people which met in Springfield House Community Centre.

Michael wore a waistcoat covered in family photos for the marriage blessing. - Credit: Mary Hukin

In his memory, the family are urging people to donate to the Stevenage and North Herts Talking Newspaper and the Book Club for the Sight Impaired.

"He would get the talking newspaper each week so he could hear the different stories, and the book club - they both really helped him," Mary continued.

"They're small and local volunteer-led charities, and any money we could raise would be really useful to them."

To donate in memory of Michael, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mary-hukin.