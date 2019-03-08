Advanced search

Family pay tribute to Letchworth cyclist who died after crash

PUBLISHED: 12:28 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 10 October 2019

Police are investigating following a crash which claimed the life of Letchworth cyclist Jim Parsons.

The family of a keen cyclist who died following a crash have paid tribute to their much-loved father, grandfather and step grandfather.

Jim Parsons, who was from Letchworth, was riding his bike in Arlesey Road in Ickleford shortly after 2pm on Thursday, September 19, when he was involved in a serious collision with a car.

The 68-year-old was found lying in the road with serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but sadly died the following day.

Jim was a keen cyclist and had been a member of the North Road Cycling Club for more than 50 years.

He was also passionate about acrylic painting, steam trains and classic cars.

In a collective statement, Jim's family said: "Dad was full of enthusiasm for a new life with his fiancée after coming to terms with the devastating death of his late wife two years ago.

"He was living his life to the full and enjoying retirement, and it's heartbreaking that he was taken from us in such a tragic way and when his life was so full of promise."

Jim's family are continuing to receive support from specially-trained officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

On Tuesday, Liam Dellaway, aged 25 of Edenbridge in Kent, was charged with eight offences - causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst disqualified from driving, causing death whilst driving uninsured, failing to stop, failing to report, two counts of bilking and a separate count of dangerous driving.

Bilking is obtaining or withholding money unfairly or by deceit.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court today.

If you have any information that could assist with the police with their investigation, you can report it online at herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log reference 357 of September 19.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

