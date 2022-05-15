New avenue of trees planted in Hitchin's Bancroft
- Credit: North Herts Council
Twelve cherry trees have been planted at Bancroft in Hitchin to form an avenue, thanks to sponsorship from the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse.
The trees – aka Prunus Pink Perfection – will produce double pink flowers borne in long clusters and at maturity will produce a broadly oval crown up to a height of 8m.
Plaques have been installed to promote the Rotary’s sponsorship, which included money from businesses and is valued at just over £3,000.
The avenue runs along either side of the footpath from the bandstand to the corner entrance heading towards Nightingale Road.
Tim Ray, rotary president, added: “It’s great to give something back to our community which will bring joy and pleasure to many for years to come.”
North Herts Councillor Steve Jarvis said: “The avenue of trees is a lovely addition to the park. We’d like to thank the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse and local businesses for sponsoring them.”