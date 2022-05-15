The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
New avenue of trees planted in Hitchin's Bancroft

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:30 PM May 15, 2022
Cherry trees have been planted at Hitchin's Bancroft

Cherry trees have been planted at Hitchin's Bancroft, thanks to Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse - Credit: North Herts Council

Twelve cherry trees have been planted at Bancroft in Hitchin to form an avenue, thanks to sponsorship from the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse.

The trees – aka Prunus Pink Perfection – will produce double pink flowers borne in long clusters and at maturity will produce a broadly oval crown up to a height of 8m.

Plaques have been installed to promote the Rotary’s sponsorship, which included money from businesses and is valued at just over £3,000.

Plaques have been placed marking the rotary club's sponsorship

Plaques have been placed marking the rotary club's sponsorship - Credit: North Herts Council

The avenue runs along either side of the footpath from the bandstand to the corner entrance heading towards Nightingale Road.

Tim Ray, rotary president, added: “It’s great to give something back to our community which will bring joy and pleasure to many for years to come.”

Bancroft Hitchin tree

The avenue runs along either side of the footpath from the bandstand to the corner entrance heading towards Nightingale Road - Credit: North Herts Council

North Herts Councillor Steve Jarvis said: “The avenue of trees is a lovely addition to the park. We’d like to thank the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse and local businesses for sponsoring them.”

Environment News
Hitchin News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
