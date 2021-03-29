Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Trees cut after subsidence damage to nearby property

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:29 PM March 29, 2021   
Trees footpath near fairlands

Trees near Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage have been cut after subsidence damage to a nearby property - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin

A number of trees have been reduced down to hedge size after causing subsidence damage to a nearby property.

The trees, which ran along a footpath at the back of Aylward Drive - leading to Fairlands Valley Park - have now been cut down to hedge height.

Trees cut near Fairlands

Trees near Fairlands will be maintained at hedge height after causing damage to a nearby property - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin

A Stevenage Borough Council spokeswoman confirmed: "The tree removal there was as a result of subsidence damage to nearby property shown to be caused by the trees in question.

"We are always cautious about removing trees and only reach the decision to fell or coppice a tree for two main reasons: safety of people - usually when trees are dead/dying/dangerous/diseased - or safety of property, when it is proven, on the balance of probabilities that the tree/s are causing substantial damage.

"On this occasion - rear of Aylward Drive - the trees were not removed or felled, but only reduced to hedge height.

"The plan is for them to be maintained as a lower level hedge in the future thus reducing the likelihood of future damage to property."

