'New trees will help us deal with climate emergency'

PUBLISHED: 10:39 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 16 January 2020

The Heritage Foundation teamed up with North Herts District Council to plant new trees in Letchworth. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

The Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation has teamed up with North Herts District Council to plant 22 trees as part of their first joint environment project.

The two organisations have planted new maple, hawthorn, rowan and lime trees as part of a shared goal to provide native trees in response to climate change, as well as to enhance the space for the town.

Chair of the board for the foundation, Pam Burn, said: "The foundation is keen to work more closely with the the district council, and I believe there is a lot more that we can do together.

"I hope that this is the first of many joint ventures, some of which will be bigger, some smaller, but all to benefit the town.

"We have exciting plans for similar projects in 2020, which will add to the unique chartacter of Letchworth and provide a better environment for everyone who lives here."

The recreation ground, Temple Gardens, on which the trees were planted serves homes on Glebe Road, Pyms Close and Pascal Way, and is owned and maintained by the council.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for environment, said: "We are pleased to be working closely with the Heritage Foundation to help make this happen.

"Not only will the trees planted enhance the visual appeal of the Temple Gardens Recreation Ground, but they will also contribute towards dealing with the climate emergency by North Herts' carbon emissions."

The design and planting of the trees were funded by the Heritage Foundation, working closely with the council.

The design was undertaken by The Environment Partnership, and Todds Green-based tree surgeons, Arborcare, undertook the work.

This is the first of a series of initiatives planned by the Heritage Foundation to enhance the local environment in 2020, which will include a new orchard, new woodland and a wildflower programme.

North Herts District Council pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, following the decision to declare a climate emergency in May last year.

To find out more information about what the council is doing to tackle the climate emergency, visit www.north-herts.gov.uk and search 'climate change'.

