Advanced search

More than 150 trees planted in Letchworth to honour garden city heritage

PUBLISHED: 14:01 08 December 2019

Friends of Norton Common have been planting trees around the Letchworth Nature Reserve, Picture: Friends of Norton Common

Friends of Norton Common have been planting trees around the Letchworth Nature Reserve, Picture: Friends of Norton Common

Archant

Letchworth campaign group have been out in force to plant more than 150 trees in one morning, with efforts to continue today.

Friends of Norton Common held an its very own 'Arbor Day' on Saturday to mark the town's history, as well as National Tree Planting Day.

Historically, people came out to help plant 100,000 trees in and around the garden city.

You may also want to watch:

However, the break out of the First World War caused the event to decline.

More than 30 joined in to help plant 150 saplings and hedging across the Nature Reserve on Saturday, coinciding with National Tree Planting Day.

The 'Friends' group will continue planting at the next monthly event, which will take place this morning.

A spokesman said: "Special thanks to NHDC Green Team for providing all the saplings/hedging and plant protectors.

"We're planning other tree planting events around North Herts in the new year."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Future of Hitchin Boots branch under review

Hitchin's Boots Pharmacy is currently under review, the chain has confirmed. Picture: Google

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Future of Hitchin Boots branch under review

Hitchin's Boots Pharmacy is currently under review, the chain has confirmed. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

More than 150 trees planted in Letchworth to honour garden city heritage

Friends of Norton Common have been planting trees around the Letchworth Nature Reserve, Picture: Friends of Norton Common

Stevenage mechanical engineer wins national apprentice award and vows to ‘smash stereotypes’

Mechanical engineering apprentice Tatiana Peters is determined to help break the stereotype that engineering is too technical, dull and a man's world. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA

Aladdin pantomime tickets on sale for next year’s Stevenage show

Aladdin will be the 2020 Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Woolmer Green care home reins in Christmas with festive bazaar

Jessicia and Abbie Fletcher with Stewart Dingley at the Monread Lodge Care Home Christmas Bazaar. Picture: Diane Fletcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists