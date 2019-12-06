More than 150 trees planted in Letchworth to honour garden city heritage

Friends of Norton Common have been planting trees around the Letchworth Nature Reserve, Picture: Friends of Norton Common Archant

Letchworth campaign group have been out in force to plant more than 150 trees in one morning, with efforts to continue today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friends of Norton Common held an its very own 'Arbor Day' on Saturday to mark the town's history, as well as National Tree Planting Day.

Historically, people came out to help plant 100,000 trees in and around the garden city.

You may also want to watch:

However, the break out of the First World War caused the event to decline.

More than 30 joined in to help plant 150 saplings and hedging across the Nature Reserve on Saturday, coinciding with National Tree Planting Day.

The 'Friends' group will continue planting at the next monthly event, which will take place this morning.

A spokesman said: "Special thanks to NHDC Green Team for providing all the saplings/hedging and plant protectors.

"We're planning other tree planting events around North Herts in the new year."