Official switch-on of Tree of Light filled with dedications to loved ones

The Tree of Light outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage is filled with dedications to loved ones. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity. Archant

Created by the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, a Tree of Light filled with dedications to loved ones will be officially switched on outside the front of Lister Hospital in Stevenage at 6pm today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity has created the Tree of Light for people to pay tribute to a loved one, to say thank you for care received, or even to celebrate something special.

Due to the pandemic, members of the community will not be able to attend the switch-on, but will be able to watch a live broadcast at home on the charity’s Facebook page.

One of the lights on the tree has been dedicated to Marilyn Goodhew, an inspirational senior health play specialist from Baldock, who worked for the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister, for more than 25 years and sadly passed away in July.

You may also want to watch:

Marilyn was hugely popular with young patients and parents, and a passionate fundraiser. She was the driving force behind the charity’s Magic of Play Appeal – a major fundraising campaign to build a state-of-the-art play area at Lister with separate rooms for teenagers and for patients with cancer and sensory needs.

The dedication on the Tree of Light reads: “Marilyn, you were one of those people who stood out in a crowd, your humour and wisdom taught us so much, we would not be the team we are today without you. They say angels walk amongst us; you certainly were one of them. You are missed every day and your 25+ years dedication to the NHS will not be forgotten. You asked for so little, but gave so very much. You were a huge inspiration to so many. You will not be forgotten.”

Beth McNeil, head of charity at the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We have had so many wonderful and heart-warming dedications to our Tree of Light. In these extraordinary times, it is lovely to see so many people paying tribute to loved ones or thanking the hospitals for care they have received.”

Dedications can be made at enhhcharity.org.uk/treeoflight where you can also opt to make a donation to the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.

The Tree of Light will shine at the front of Lister Hospital until the New Year. Dedications will also be displayed on the window at the main entrance to the hospital and at enhhcharity.org.uk.