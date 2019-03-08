Tree felled at Hitchin park due to rot

A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

A tree was felled in Hitchin yesterday due to rot and a branch snapping off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

The common lime tree, situated on the Bancroft park just by the Splashland pads, had a branch snap off on either August 10 or 11.

You may also want to watch:

The safety risk precipitated the North Herts District Council (NHDC) arranging a tree safety inspection.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for environment, said they discovered that "not only was the tree now unstable and top-heavy due to the missing branch, but that it was suffering from a significant white rot attack which made the tree unsafe.

A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

"The decision was therefore taken to remove the tree so there was no risk to the public."