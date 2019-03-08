Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tree felled at Hitchin park due to rot

PUBLISHED: 18:30 21 August 2019

A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Archant

A tree was felled in Hitchin yesterday due to rot and a branch snapping off.

A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

The common lime tree, situated on the Bancroft park just by the Splashland pads, had a branch snap off on either August 10 or 11.

You may also want to watch:

The safety risk precipitated the North Herts District Council (NHDC) arranging a tree safety inspection.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for environment, said they discovered that "not only was the tree now unstable and top-heavy due to the missing branch, but that it was suffering from a significant white rot attack which made the tree unsafe.

A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

"The decision was therefore taken to remove the tree so there was no risk to the public."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to friend in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to friend in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Tree felled at Hitchin park due to rot

A tree was felled on Bancroft yesterday. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Calls repeated for new road after Hitchin lorry incident caused hours of disruption

Heavy machinery fell from a lorry in Grove Road earlier today. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

Corner turned by Stevenage according to Byrom after positive performance in Bradford defeat

during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Maamria delighted with Kennedy return as Stevenage boss praises losing Bradford display

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Colchester United at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists