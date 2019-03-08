More travellers park up near Stevenage school

Travellers occupy a plot of land off Lonsdale Road. Picture: The Comet Archant

A group of travellers have parked up near a Stevenage school, as a court order to remove other trespassers from the town's King George V Playing Fields is pending.

The group arrived last night at approximately 8:55pm. Picture: The Comet The group arrived last night at approximately 8:55pm. Picture: The Comet

Police were called to a field off Lonsdale Road and Webb Rise at 8.55pm yesterday after approximately 13 caravans took residence near Larwood School.

According to a Herts police spokeswoman, officers from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and liased with those at the scene.

The police have also contacted the landowners - Herts County Council and Chalkedene Developments.

These travellers are not to be confused with those who were first reported to be on King George V Playing Fields on Friday.

That group still occupied the field as of this morning and are currently subject to a court hearing, which is due to take place today.

Should an order be granted and the travellers fail to comply, Stevenage Borough Council - which owns the land - will instruct bailiffs to remove the group.

There were also reports on Saturday of travellers occupying land in Caxton Way, too.