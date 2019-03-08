Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

More travellers park up near Stevenage school

PUBLISHED: 11:54 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 29 May 2019

Travellers occupy a plot of land off Lonsdale Road. Picture: The Comet

Travellers occupy a plot of land off Lonsdale Road. Picture: The Comet

Archant

A group of travellers have parked up near a Stevenage school, as a court order to remove other trespassers from the town's King George V Playing Fields is pending.

The group arrived last night at approximately 8:55pm. Picture: The CometThe group arrived last night at approximately 8:55pm. Picture: The Comet

Police were called to a field off Lonsdale Road and Webb Rise at 8.55pm yesterday after approximately 13 caravans took residence near Larwood School.

According to a Herts police spokeswoman, officers from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and liased with those at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The police have also contacted the landowners - Herts County Council and Chalkedene Developments.

These travellers are not to be confused with those who were first reported to be on King George V Playing Fields on Friday.

That group still occupied the field as of this morning and are currently subject to a court hearing, which is due to take place today.

READ MORE: Travellers occupy King George V Playing Fields - ahead of Stevenage Day

Should an order be granted and the travellers fail to comply, Stevenage Borough Council - which owns the land - will instruct bailiffs to remove the group.

There were also reports on Saturday of travellers occupying land in Caxton Way, too.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Travellers occupy King George V Playing Fields - ahead of Stevenage Day

Travellers have set up camp at King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Police arrested six people at a property in Hitchin's Grove Road this morning. Picture: Julian Siedlecki

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage Day to celebrate 60 years with free activities for all the family

Archive images from past Stevenage Day events. Picture: Stevenage Library

Most Read

Travellers occupy King George V Playing Fields - ahead of Stevenage Day

Travellers have set up camp at King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Police arrested six people at a property in Hitchin's Grove Road this morning. Picture: Julian Siedlecki

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage Day to celebrate 60 years with free activities for all the family

Archive images from past Stevenage Day events. Picture: Stevenage Library

Latest from the The Comet

More travellers park up near Stevenage school

Travellers occupy a plot of land off Lonsdale Road. Picture: The Comet

Stevenage friends cycle 800 miles to raise £10,000 for research into incurable disease

Rob King and Gary Pemberton take a well-earned break from their 800-mile cycle challenge.

State of climate emergency declared in North Herts

Extinction Rebellion North Herts members were pleased after gaining the support of North Herts District Council last week. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Travellers occupy King George V Playing Fields - ahead of Stevenage Day

Travellers have set up camp at King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin boys enjoy ‘once in a lifetime experience’ at World Athletics Championship

Hitchin Boys School's athletes went to Split in Croatia for the ISF World Schools Athletics Championships 2019.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists