More travellers park up near Stevenage school
PUBLISHED: 11:54 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 29 May 2019
A group of travellers have parked up near a Stevenage school, as a court order to remove other trespassers from the town's King George V Playing Fields is pending.
Police were called to a field off Lonsdale Road and Webb Rise at 8.55pm yesterday after approximately 13 caravans took residence near Larwood School.
According to a Herts police spokeswoman, officers from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and liased with those at the scene.
The police have also contacted the landowners - Herts County Council and Chalkedene Developments.
These travellers are not to be confused with those who were first reported to be on King George V Playing Fields on Friday.
That group still occupied the field as of this morning and are currently subject to a court hearing, which is due to take place today.
Should an order be granted and the travellers fail to comply, Stevenage Borough Council - which owns the land - will instruct bailiffs to remove the group.
There were also reports on Saturday of travellers occupying land in Caxton Way, too.