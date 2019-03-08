Travellers occupy Hitchin fields as NHDC considers taking legal action
PUBLISHED: 10:28 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 31 May 2019
Archant
Groups of travellers have set up camp in Hitchin, occupying two fields in the town.
A group on Butts Close off Fishponds Road were first reported on Wednesday night, with Jeanette Thompson, North Herts District Council's service director for legal and community, telling the Comet: "NHDC was notified late on Wednesday, May 29, that a group of travellers have temporarily settled on Butts Close in Hitchin.
You may also want to watch:
"The council, which owns the land, is considering legal proceedings for the removal of the unauthorised encampment."
Then, on Thursday night, a group occupied St John's Playing Field off St John's Road. The Comet has contacted NHDC for further comment and is awaiting a response.
This comes after a group of travellers were served an eviction notice from Stevenage's King George V Playing Fields on Wednesday night after Stevenage Borough Council obtained a court order.
A separate group of travellers have also set up camp in a Stevenage field off Lonsdale Road and Webb Rise, near Larwood School.
Comments have been disabled on this article.