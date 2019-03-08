Advanced search

Travellers occupy Hitchin fields as NHDC considers taking legal action

PUBLISHED: 10:28 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 31 May 2019

Travellers on St John's Playing Field, Hitchin. Picture: Ellis Percival

Travellers on St John's Playing Field, Hitchin. Picture: Ellis Percival

Groups of travellers have set up camp in Hitchin, occupying two fields in the town.

Travellers on St John's Playing Field, Hitchin. Picture: Ellis Percival Travellers on St John's Playing Field, Hitchin. Picture: Ellis Percival

A group on Butts Close off Fishponds Road were first reported on Wednesday night, with Jeanette Thompson, North Herts District Council's service director for legal and community, telling the Comet: "NHDC was notified late on Wednesday, May 29, that a group of travellers have temporarily settled on Butts Close in Hitchin.

"The council, which owns the land, is considering legal proceedings for the removal of the unauthorised encampment."

Then, on Thursday night, a group occupied St John's Playing Field off St John's Road. The Comet has contacted NHDC for further comment and is awaiting a response.

Travellers on Butts Close, Hitchin. Picture: Haylee LedererTravellers on Butts Close, Hitchin. Picture: Haylee Lederer

This comes after a group of travellers were served an eviction notice from Stevenage's King George V Playing Fields on Wednesday night after Stevenage Borough Council obtained a court order.

A separate group of travellers have also set up camp in a Stevenage field off Lonsdale Road and Webb Rise, near Larwood School.

