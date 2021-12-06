Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Tranquil Turtle officially opens with lavish launch event

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 5:42 PM December 6, 2021
Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Stevenage's newest hotspot opened its doors at the weekend, with the launch event attended by the mayor and other notable residents - and a turtle. 

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Tranquil Turtle in Symonds Green Lane is a fine dining project, driven by a passion for high end food and service. General manager Andy Tandy heads up the running of the site, the head chef is Noel Busby and Beth Watt is the sous chef. 

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Mayor Cllr Sandra Barr attended and cut the ribbon to officially open the venue. Also present was council leader, Cllr Sharon Taylor, and more. 

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Canapes and bubbles were on offer to those familiarising themselves with the new look of the venue, formerly The Crooked Billet.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Tranquil Turtle has had a dramatic transformation - which includes an onyx bar, tinted windows, DJ booth and stylish patio area with outdoor heating. The star attraction being a live turtle in an inbuilt aquarium. 

The opening event on Friday was a celebration of the completed work - overcoming obstacles along the way. 

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Non executive director Farzim Nazari said: "You won’t believe what we’ve been through - involving storms in Turkey to A1(M) road closure and all hands on deck from local friends and businesses. But it's all come together - you can't keep Stevenage down!"

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

About the new venture, Farz said: "It shouldn't be that people have to go to London for an experience like this - we want the people of Stevenage to have this on their doorstep and we are proud of what we have achieved."

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

For more information go to tranquil-turtle.co.uk.



Most Read

  1. 1 Serious collision on A602 injures four
  2. 2 Dangerous paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of vulnerable girl
  3. 3 Icon building planning appeal quashed after High Court review
  1. 4 Cat owner given 'best Christmas present' after being reunited with missing Maine Coon five years after disappearance
  2. 5 Butts Close: A monument to medieval Hitchin
  3. 6 Woman pleads guilty to smashing bottles of booze worth £10,000
  4. 7 When to see The Geminids - one of the best meteor showers of the year
  5. 8 Care home excited to open its doors to new residents
  6. 9 Bubble tea emporium opens in Stevenage
  7. 10 A taste of what's to come: We look at Tranquil Turtle's menu ahead of opening
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

news@thecomet.net

Herts Live News

A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Jack Kirkham and Timothy Smith were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on November 24

Herts Live News

Men sentenced after guns and class A drugs uncovered at Ickleford property

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Outside Pizza Hut on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage

Stevenage Pizza Hut closure prompts Nando's plans

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland

Stephen McPartland

Stevenage MP earns over £4,000 per month from other jobs

Charles Thomson

person