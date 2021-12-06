Tranquil Turtle officially opens with lavish launch event

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Stevenage's newest hotspot opened its doors at the weekend, with the launch event attended by the mayor and other notable residents - and a turtle.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Tranquil Turtle in Symonds Green Lane is a fine dining project, driven by a passion for high end food and service. General manager Andy Tandy heads up the running of the site, the head chef is Noel Busby and Beth Watt is the sous chef.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Mayor Cllr Sandra Barr attended and cut the ribbon to officially open the venue. Also present was council leader, Cllr Sharon Taylor, and more.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Canapes and bubbles were on offer to those familiarising themselves with the new look of the venue, formerly The Crooked Billet.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Tranquil Turtle has had a dramatic transformation - which includes an onyx bar, tinted windows, DJ booth and stylish patio area with outdoor heating. The star attraction being a live turtle in an inbuilt aquarium.

The opening event on Friday was a celebration of the completed work - overcoming obstacles along the way.

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

Non executive director Farzim Nazari said: "You won’t believe what we’ve been through - involving storms in Turkey to A1(M) road closure and all hands on deck from local friends and businesses. But it's all come together - you can't keep Stevenage down!"

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

About the new venture, Farz said: "It shouldn't be that people have to go to London for an experience like this - we want the people of Stevenage to have this on their doorstep and we are proud of what we have achieved."

Tranquil Turtle opened in Stevenage at the weekend. - Credit: Tranquil Turtle

For more information go to tranquil-turtle.co.uk.







