Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disruption on trains due to signalling fault between Peterborough and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 10:38 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 05 May 2019

Train services between Peterborough and Hitchin are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Picture: Nick Gill

Train services between Peterborough and Hitchin are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

London-bound Great Northern train services are being disrupted due to a fault with the signalling system between Peterborough and Hitchin.

On the Great Northern website, it states “trains from Peterborough towards Hitchin are being delayed by up to 30 minutes, and these services may also be subject to short notice alteration and cancellation.

You may also want to watch:

“Even though not directly impacted, services running from London Kings Cross towards Peterborough may also be affected, as trains that form these services will be arriving into London Kings Cross late.

“Network Rail specialist engineers are aware and are currently investigating the cause of the issue. They are working hard to get the issue fixed as quickly and safely as possible so trains can run as normal.”

Great Northern has also tweeted at around 10.15am, saying: “We anticipate disruption will continue until 12:00.”

They advise that there is mutual ticket acceptance in place between Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER from Peterborough to London Kings Cross to help with your journey.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Ballot boxes have arrived for the Stevenage Borough Council elections. Picture Charlotte McLaughlin

North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Appeal launched after man in his 20s stabbed by Stevenage attacker

The victim was walking on the pathway between Stevenage's Silam Road and the duck pond in the Town Centre Gardens when he was attacked by a man with a knife. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Ballot boxes have arrived for the Stevenage Borough Council elections. Picture Charlotte McLaughlin

North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Appeal launched after man in his 20s stabbed by Stevenage attacker

The victim was walking on the pathway between Stevenage's Silam Road and the duck pond in the Town Centre Gardens when he was attacked by a man with a knife. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Latest from the The Comet

Disruption on trains due to signalling fault between Peterborough and Hitchin

Train services between Peterborough and Hitchin are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria pleased to end season on a high with Cheltenham win despite play-off disappointment

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Second national schools’ title for Stevenage’s Ethan Walsh

Stevenage's Ethan Walsh in action. Picture: MICHAEL LOVEDER

Stevenage 2-0 Cheltenham: Player ratings as Boro end season with a win

Ilias Chair of Stevenage puts in a left footed cross. Picture: DANNY GENTLE

Stevenage 2-0 Cheltenham: Boro end League Two season with a win but narrowly miss out on play-off place

Jordan Gibson of Stevenage looks to keep the ball in play. Picture: DANNY GENTLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists