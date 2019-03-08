Disruption on trains due to signalling fault between Peterborough and Hitchin

London-bound Great Northern train services are being disrupted due to a fault with the signalling system between Peterborough and Hitchin.

On the Great Northern website, it states “trains from Peterborough towards Hitchin are being delayed by up to 30 minutes, and these services may also be subject to short notice alteration and cancellation.

“Even though not directly impacted, services running from London Kings Cross towards Peterborough may also be affected, as trains that form these services will be arriving into London Kings Cross late.

“Network Rail specialist engineers are aware and are currently investigating the cause of the issue. They are working hard to get the issue fixed as quickly and safely as possible so trains can run as normal.”

Great Northern has also tweeted at around 10.15am, saying: “We anticipate disruption will continue until 12:00.”

They advise that there is mutual ticket acceptance in place between Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER from Peterborough to London Kings Cross to help with your journey.