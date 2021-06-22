Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602

Updated

Published: 10:46 AM June 22, 2021

A woman was reportedly trapped in the Renault Captur after it collided with a tree on the A602 in Stevenage in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Archant

A woman has been freed from her car after colliding with a tree on the A602 in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 5.33am to assist the ambulance service with reports of a collision in Lytton Way, Stevenage.

One vehicle was involved – an orange Renault Captur – with reports that a woman was trapped inside the vehicle. The fire and rescue service were also called.

The road was initially closed by Herts police, and one lane has since reopened.

ROAD OPEN: #Stevenage A602 Lytton Way, lane 2 is now open following the RTC this morning however lane 1 remains closed by Police. pic.twitter.com/PNm80cbiSo — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) June 22, 2021

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

You may also want to watch:

Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle, and emergency services remain at the scene.