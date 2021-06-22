Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:46 AM June 22, 2021   
A Vauxhall Corsa landed on its roof after a crash on the A602. Picture: Archant

A woman was reportedly trapped in the Renault Captur after it collided with a tree on the A602 in Stevenage in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Archant

A woman has been freed from her car after colliding with a tree on the A602 in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 5.33am to assist the ambulance service with reports of a collision in Lytton Way, Stevenage.

One vehicle was involved – an orange Renault Captur – with reports that a woman was trapped inside the vehicle. The fire and rescue service were also called.

The road was initially closed by Herts police, and one lane has since reopened.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle, and emergency services remain at the scene.

