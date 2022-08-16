Live

Thameslink, Great Northern and LNER passengers are among those affected by overhead wire problems between Hitchin in Hertfordshire and Peterborough - Credit: Great Northern

All train services between Hitchin and Peterborough have been cancelled.

The cancellations began at around 1.10pm this afternoon (Tuesday, August 16), and have been caused by damage to the overhead wires.

Network Rail are currently investigating the damage, with Thameslink, Great Northern and LNER services disrupted through Huntingdon and St Neots.

Disruption is likely to continue until at least 4pm, according to Thameslink and Great Northern.

Passengers on commuter trains may be able to use alternative trains, with ticket acceptance in place on the following services:

CrossCountry trains between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough

LNER trains between Kings Cross and Peterborough

Greater Anglia trains between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough

East Midlands Railway trains between Ely and Peterborough

London Underground trains "via any reasonable route"

Metrobus services between Horsham & Three Bridges

Southern Rail trains between London & Horsham

A spokesperson for Great Northern said: "Damage to the overhead wires between Peterborough and Hitchin means all lines are blocked.

"Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

"Disruption is expected until 4.00pm.

"Trains are unable to run between Hitchin and Peterborough.

"This will impact direct services between Horsham and Peterborough.

"If you're making a journey between Peterborough and Hitchin, you should consider travelling another way, or much later on once the service starts back up again."

Passengers on LNER long-distance trains may also be able to use alternative routes to complete their journeys.

According to the National Rail website, ticket acceptance is in place on: