Ambulance called after vehicle collides with lamppost in Stevenage
Published: 9:45 AM August 6, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The ambulance service is at the scene in Stevenage after a vehicle crashed into a lamppost.
Police were called to Bridge Road West at 9.05am today to reports that the vehicle had collided with the lamppost and the central reservation.
Traffic is currently delayed in the area while emergency services attend the scene.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus