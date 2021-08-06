Ambulance called after vehicle collides with lamppost in Stevenage

Published: 9:45 AM August 6, 2021

Police are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a lamppost in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

The ambulance service is at the scene in Stevenage after a vehicle crashed into a lamppost.

Police were called to Bridge Road West at 9.05am today to reports that the vehicle had collided with the lamppost and the central reservation.

Traffic is currently delayed in the area while emergency services attend the scene.