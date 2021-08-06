Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Ambulance called after vehicle collides with lamppost in Stevenage

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:45 AM August 6, 2021   
The ambulance service is at the scene in Stevenage after a vehicle crashed into a lamppost.

Police were called to Bridge Road West at 9.05am today to reports that the vehicle had collided with the lamppost and the central reservation.

Traffic is currently delayed in the area while emergency services attend the scene.

