Vauxhall Astra flipped onto its roof in Pixmore Way in Letchworth. - Credit: Gareth Adaway

A Vauxhall car flipped onto its roof in a crash with a Mercedes in Letchworth Garden City.

The silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a black Mercedes E-Class in Pixmore Way at around 9pm on Friday (May 13).

Pictures from the scene show heavy damage to the front of the 19-plate Mercedes with the Astra on its roof in the middle of the road.

Damage to the Mercedes E-Class in Pixmore Lane, Letchworth. - Credit: Gareth Adaway

Miraculously no one was injured in the crash which happened right outside a church hall.

Car parts can be seen scattered all across the road in pictures taken by an eye-witness.

A marked police car can be seen blocking the road in the background.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at around 9.15pm on Friday (May 13) to reports of a damage only collision in Pixmore Way, Letchworth Garden City.

“Two vehicles were involved, a Vauxhall and a Mercedes. No injuries were reported.”

The eye-witness said: “I saw the crash in Letchworth. It was on Pixmore Way just outside the church hall.”