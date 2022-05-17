Vauxhall flips onto roof in crash with Mercedes in Letchworth
- Credit: Gareth Adaway
A Vauxhall car flipped onto its roof in a crash with a Mercedes in Letchworth Garden City.
The silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a black Mercedes E-Class in Pixmore Way at around 9pm on Friday (May 13).
Pictures from the scene show heavy damage to the front of the 19-plate Mercedes with the Astra on its roof in the middle of the road.
Miraculously no one was injured in the crash which happened right outside a church hall.
Car parts can be seen scattered all across the road in pictures taken by an eye-witness.
A marked police car can be seen blocking the road in the background.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at around 9.15pm on Friday (May 13) to reports of a damage only collision in Pixmore Way, Letchworth Garden City.
“Two vehicles were involved, a Vauxhall and a Mercedes. No injuries were reported.”
The eye-witness said: “I saw the crash in Letchworth. It was on Pixmore Way just outside the church hall.”