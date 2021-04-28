Two people taken to hospital following A505 crash

Updated

Published: 10:35 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM April 28, 2021

Police closed the A505 between Offley and Hitchin this morning following a crash - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

Two people have been treated and taken to Lister Hospital for further care after a crash in Hitchin this morning.

Police were called to the A505 eastbound carriageway between Offley and Hitchin, near Carters Lane, at 7.45am.

A grey Kia Stonic and a white Vauxhall Movano transporter were involved. The Kia had left the carriageway and came to a halt in a field.

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We responded to an emergency call shortly before 8am regarding an incident on the A505, Hitchin.

"We sent two ambulances, two rapid response cars and one Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) vehicle. Two patients were treated and transported to Lister Hospital for further care."

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.



