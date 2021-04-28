Updated
Two people taken to hospital following A505 crash
- Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit
Two people have been treated and taken to Lister Hospital for further care after a crash in Hitchin this morning.
Police were called to the A505 eastbound carriageway between Offley and Hitchin, near Carters Lane, at 7.45am.
A grey Kia Stonic and a white Vauxhall Movano transporter were involved. The Kia had left the carriageway and came to a halt in a field.
A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We responded to an emergency call shortly before 8am regarding an incident on the A505, Hitchin.
"We sent two ambulances, two rapid response cars and one Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) vehicle. Two patients were treated and transported to Lister Hospital for further care."
You may also want to watch:
The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Victim of terrifying dog attack in Stevenage park speaks out
- 2 Jogger injured in Stevenage dog attack
- 3 MP gets behind plans for new M&S in Stevenage
- 4 The green seat: Hitchin's one-of-a-kind biodiverse bench
- 5 Person taken to hospital after house roof collapses
- 6 Protest over potential loss of free high street parking
- 7 A505 closed after crash
- 8 Schoolboy builds antennae receiving satellite images from home
- 9 Seaside mural brightens up Town Lodge demolition site
- 10 Arrest made after report of indecent exposure in Stevenage