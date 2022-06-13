Two cars crashed on A1(M) near Stevenage
- Credit: Google Maps
Two cars have crashed on the A1(M)'s Southbound carriageway, near Stevenage.
The incident took place this morning (Monday, June 13), at around 6.25am.
The collision occurred between Junction Seven for Stevenage South, and Junction Six for Welwyn.
A Kia Soul and a Volkswagen Passat were involved in the crash.
No injuries were sustained, but both vehicles were damaged in the occurrence.
Seven miles of queues on the Southbound carriageway were created as a result of the incident, back to Junction Nine for the A505 and Letchworth Garden City.
Both drivers arranged for the recovery of their own vehicles.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at around 6.26am this morning (Monday 13 June) to reports of a damage only collision on the A1M, near junction 7.
"Two vehicles were involved, a Kia Soul and a Volkswagen Passat.
"No one was injured.
"The drivers arranged their own vehicle recovery."