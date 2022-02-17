Disruption between Hitchin and St Neots is expected until 2.30pm. - Credit: PA

A tree has fallen on the train line between Hitchin and St Neots – causing major delays due to damaged overhead electric wires.

National Rail are expecting at least an hour of delays this afternoon (February 17) until around 2.30pm after high winds caused by the upcoming Storm Eunice.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “Damage to the overhead wires between Hitchin and St Neots means some lines are blocked.

“As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed. This is expected until 14:30.

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey today. We will not be able to serve Arlesey or Sandy for services heading towards Peterborough.

“If you require these stations, please travel to Biggleswade or St Neots and travel back towards London to reach your destination.

“If you are at Arlesey or Sandy, and need to travel towards Peterborough, please cross over to platform 1, take a London bound train and change at Hitchin to resume your journey.”

