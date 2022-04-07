Live
Edinburgh train fault causes Stevenage - Peterborough rush hour delays
- Credit: LNER
Rush-hour trains were brought to a halt between Stevenage and Peterborough following a train fault.
Trains in both directions are delayed following the fault at Huntingdon.
Passengers on all trains - including Thameslink, Great Northern, LNER and Grand Central services to London King's Cross - face delays of around 15 minutes or more.
At around 8.25am today (Thursday, April 7), a Thameslink spokesperson said: "For about 15 minutes, services were at a stand in the Huntingdon area."
Trains began moving again, but a problem with the power supply in the area is causing more disruption.
A National Rail spokesperson said: "The 7.30 London Kings Cross to Edinburgh service is delayed near Huntingdon due to an indication of a possible fault with one of the axles.
"Trains in the area were stopped while it is checked."
Delays are expected to continue until 9.30am.
Check whether Easter bank holiday works will impact your journey this month.
Check whether Easter bank holiday works will impact your journey this month.