An LNER Azuma train on the East Coast Main Line - Credit: LNER

Rush-hour trains were brought to a halt between Stevenage and Peterborough following a train fault.

Trains in both directions are delayed following the fault at Huntingdon.

Passengers on all trains - including Thameslink, Great Northern, LNER and Grand Central services to London King's Cross - face delays of around 15 minutes or more.

At around 8.25am today (Thursday, April 7), a Thameslink spokesperson said: "For about 15 minutes, services were at a stand in the Huntingdon area."

Trains began moving again, but a problem with the power supply in the area is causing more disruption.

📢 We've just been advised that trains are experiencing additional delays in the Huntingdon area, due to problems with the electrical power supply.



👉 This is affecting our services to and from Peterborough. Delays of up to 15 minutes are possible. — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) April 7, 2022

A National Rail spokesperson said: "The 7.30 London Kings Cross to Edinburgh service is delayed near Huntingdon due to an indication of a possible fault with one of the axles.

"Trains in the area were stopped while it is checked."

Delays are expected to continue until 9.30am.

