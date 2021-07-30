Updated
Train services resume after earlier disruption at Royston
Published: 10:44 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM July 30, 2021
Trains towards London are now back up and running after an obstruction halted southbound services from Royston this morning.
Services through Letchworth bound for the capital were disrupted due to an object - thought to be plastic sheeting - was caught on the overhead electric wires at Royston.
Great Northern announced at 11:24am that services are now back up and running.
Specialist staff safely removed the object from the overhead wires to restore services.
