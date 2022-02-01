Train service changes due to planned works

There will be weekend train service changes due to planned improvement works - Credit: Archant

Train passengers travelling on the Northern City and East Coast Main Line are being advised to plan their journeys, with weekend services throughout February and March disrupted due to planned improvement works.

The next stage of the East Coast Digital Programme will see teams working to upgrade the tracks and install new signalling equipment on the route between Hatfield and Knebworth on the East Coast Main Line.

Further signalling equipment will be installed on the Northern City Line, which runs between Finsbury Park and Moorgate, and new equipment tested before it is commissioned.

The newly-installed equipment will eventually allow signallers to communicate with the latest in-cab technology on trains. Being able to respond in real time aims to boost reliability and reduce delays.

The project is also aimed at improving safety for workers, meaning they spend less time on track repairing equipment or maintaining the railway.

For these improvements to take place safely, there will be changes to weekend services for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers throughout February and March.

On the East Coast Main Line on February 20 and 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27, trains between London and Cambridge/King’s Lynn/Peterborough will run to a revised timetable. These services will be diverted via Hertford North – although not all will stop there.

Buses will replace trains between Alexandra Palace and Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City, and buses will also replace trains between Hertford North and Stevenage.

On the Northern City Line on February 12 and 13 and March 12, 13 and 20, no trains will run between Finsbury Park and Moorgate. Trains to and from Moorgate will be diverted into London King’s Cross.

Toufic Machnouk, for Network Rail, said: “The work we’re carrying out over the next few months is crucial to enable us to introduce digital signalling, helping to improve journeys for passengers.

“The nature of the work means there will be service changes and we are sorry for any impact which this has. We’d encourage all those travelling on these routes through February and March to check their journey ahead of time.”

Jenny Saunders, Great Northern and Thameslink customer services director, said: “The work Network Rail is doing will help create the railway of the future, providing more reliable services for passengers and, on the East Coast Main Line, the potential for more frequent services in the future.

“Please check how your service may be affected by visiting National Rail Enquiries’ online journey planner. We’re really grateful for your patience.”