Thameslink and Great Northern have updated their timetables, effective from Monday, February 28 - Credit: Peter Alvey

Commuter train times in Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire are changing from tomorrow (Monday, February 28).

Thameslink and Great Northern have updated their timetables now that a major railway line closure south of London has come to an end.

It means that more trains are running between Hertfordshire and Moorgate in the City of London, with additional trains between 7am and 10am, and 5pm and 6pm.

Limited-stop Great Northern trains between London King's Cross and Cambridge will make additional calls at Letchworth and Royston.

Thameslink trains on the same line will continue to run to the same timetable, with extra trains between Royston and Cambridge via Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton at school time.

The Cambridge to Brighton service will be fully reinstated, with an extra stop at Ashwell and Morden in Cambridgeshire. The route is cut back while the railway is shut for nine days between Three Bridges and Brighton in Sussex.

At St Albans City, there are some timetable cut-backs.

Thameslink will run one train per hour to Rainham in Kent, but the peak-time trains to Littlehampton and East Grinstead will not run.

Two trains per hour will run between Luton and Sutton in south London, via St Albans City.

A Thameslink spokesperson said: "We are operating a reduced timetable to ensure we can run as reliable a service following a period of significant staff absence due to Covid-19 and the major engineering blockade.

"We want to thank customers for their patience and understanding throughout this period.

"The times of trains on all routes continue to be revised. On many routes, services have been reduced. The times of first and last trains may also have changed."

Great Northern has also warned that its trains could be disrupted on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 due to a London Underground strike which will force some stations to close.

More information is on the Thameslink website: https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/coronavirus-information/revised-timetable

