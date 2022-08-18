Thameslink has unveiled its rough RMT strike timetable for August 18 and August 20 (File picture) - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

RMT trade union members are striking this week in a dispute over pay and job security amid the cost of living crisis.

This week's walkout begins today (Thursday, August 18) and will be repeated on Saturday, August 20, with disruption expected on the days which follow.

Staff at Network Rail, who control the track and railway signals, are part of the walkout, which means much of the UK rail network will be at a standstill on strike days.

The strike also directly impacts Thameslink and Great Northern trains, which will run to a reduced timetable.

A Thameslink and Great Northern spokesperson said: "We advise you to only travel if absolutely necessary and expect severe disruption.

"The railway will operate limited opening hours with services starting later than normal and finishing in the late afternoon.

"Please check your first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services."

They added: "As this Industrial Action is affecting the whole country, we will be unable to provide alternatives such as taxis, replacement buses, and ticket acceptance with other local rail and bus operators on any strike day.

"If your journey crosses over with any other operator you should check their website for their travel advice."

Thameslink trains will not call at Farringdon in London during the August 18 and August 20 strike action - Credit: Will Durrant

North of the River Thames, some of the Thameslink and Great Northern network will be forced to shut.

Thameslink will not run trains through central London, with no service between London Blackfriars and London St Pancras, through City Thameslink and Farringdon.

There will be no direct trains between Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and London Gatwick Airport.

Great Northern will not run trains into London Moorgate, with no trains into Hertfordshire from Old Street, Highbury and Islington, Essex Road or Drayton Park in London.

Great Northern will not run trains into London Moorgate during the RMT strike action - Credit: Great Northern

The firm has also cancelled all trains between Ely and King's Lynn, through Littleport and Downham Market.

The trains which will run are:

St Albans City, Luton and Bedford

Luton, Harpenden, St Albans City and West Hampstead passengers will see roughly four trains per hour into London St Pancras.

Two trains per hour between London St Pancras, St Albans City, Luton and Bedford calling at: St Pancras International, West Hampstead Thameslink, St Albans City, Harpenden, Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, Leagrave, Harlington, Flitwick and Bedford

calling at: St Pancras International, West Hampstead Thameslink, St Albans City, Harpenden, Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, Leagrave, Harlington, Flitwick and Bedford Two trains per hour between London St Pancras, St Albans City and Luton calling at: St Pancras International, Kentish Town, West Hampstead Thameslink, Cricklewood, Hendon, Mill Hill Broadway, Elstree & Borehamwood, Radlett, St Albans City, Harpenden, Luton Airport Parkway, Luton

Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Peterborough

Welwyn Garden City passengers will receive roughly three London King's Cross trains per hour. Stevenage passengers will receive roughly six trains into King's Cross - two which begin their journeys at Stevenage, two from Peterborough and two from the direction of Cambridge.

Two trains per hour between London King's Cross, Stevenage and Peterborough calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Stevenage, Hitchin, Arlesey, Biggleswade, Sandy, St Neots, Huntingdon and Peterborough

calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Stevenage, Hitchin, Arlesey, Biggleswade, Sandy, St Neots, Huntingdon and Peterborough Two trains per hour between London King's Cross and Welwyn Garden City calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Harringay, Hornsey, Alexandra Palace, New Southgate, Oakleigh Park, New Barnet, Hadley Wood, Potters Bar, Brookmans Park, Welham Green, Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Harringay, Hornsey, Alexandra Palace, New Southgate, Oakleigh Park, New Barnet, Hadley Wood, Potters Bar, Brookmans Park, Welham Green, Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City Two trains per hour between London King's Cross, Hertford North and Stevenage calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Harringay, Hornsey, Alexandra Palace, Bowes Park, Palmers Green, Winchmore Hill, Grange Park, Enfield Chase, Gordon Hill, Crews Hill, Cuffley, Bayford, Hertford North, Watton-at-Stone and Stevenage.

Passengers at Stevenage will see roughly six trains per hour in and out of London King's Cross during the RMT strike - Credit: Will Durrant

Stevenage, Royston, Cambridge and Ely

One train per hour between London King's Cross, Stevenage, Royston and Cambridge calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City, Baldock, Ashwell and Morden, Royston and Cambridge

calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City, Baldock, Ashwell and Morden, Royston and Cambridge One train per hour between London King's Cross, Stevenage, Cambridge and Ely calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Potters Bar, Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn North, Knebworth, Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City, Baldock, Ashwell & Morden, Royston, Meldreth, Shepreth, Foxton, Cambridge, Cambridge North, Waterbeach, Ely

calling at: King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Potters Bar, Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn North, Knebworth, Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City, Baldock, Ashwell & Morden, Royston, Meldreth, Shepreth, Foxton, Cambridge, Cambridge North, Waterbeach, Ely One shuttle train per hour between Cambridge and Ely calling at: Cambridge, Cambridge North, Waterbeach and Ely.

The full timetable is listed on the Thameslink website: https://bit.ly/3A6omPz

An empty Ely station in Cambridgeshire during strike action on June 21, 2022 - related to the same dispute as the walkout on August 18 and August 20 - Credit: Terry Harris

Why are railway staff on strike?

The RMT trade union is calling for a wage uplift and a commitment by rail firms to job security amid a cost of living crisis.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "The rail industry needs to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost of living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

"Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

"The train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations."

Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group which represents rail firms, hit back at Mr Lynch's claims.

He said: "The railway is too important to this country to allow it to decline, but with passenger revenue still 20 per cent below 2019 levels, securing a bright future means we have change and move with the times.

"Only then can fund the pay rise we want to give our people, while delivering the more reliable Sunday services and improved punctuality our passengers deserve."

Due to the Network Rail strike, all rail passengers in the country are facing disruption.

The 14 train firms directly impacted by the strike are: