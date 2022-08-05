The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Thameslink suffers 'staff shortage' with weekend disruption planned

Will Durrant

Published: 5:40 PM August 5, 2022
Thameslink passengers travelling between Peterborough and Horsham face disruption on Saturday, August 6

Disruption is expected throughout the Thameslink network on the weekend.

The rail firm is warning that trains between Peterborough and Horsham, through Stevenage and central London, will run to an amended timetable on Saturday, August 6.

A Thameslink statement reads: "A shortage of train crew between Horsham and Peterborough means a reduced train service is in operation on Saturday, August 6 between these stations."

The route will be split into two sections, the statement adds.

North of London, Thameslink plans to run a shuttle train between Stevenage and Peterborough, via Hitchin, Arlesey, Biggleswade, Sandy, St Neots and Huntingdon.

Due to a staff shortage, Thameslink will run a shuttle service between Stevenage and Peterborough on August 6

Passengers travelling northbound should change at Stevenage or Hitchin for the shuttle train, a company spokesperson said.

Passengers travelling southbound on the shuttle service should change at Hitchin or Stevenage for Great Northern or Thameslink trains to London, they added.

South of London, a shuttle is set to run between Horsham and Redhill.

Southern and Thameslink connections to central London, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire may be available at Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport or Redhill.

The company spokesperson said: "Other Thameslink trains will still run through the London area.

"Please leave around 20 minutes of additional time for your journey.

"To get to your destination, you may need to change trains more often than usual.

"Tickets will be valid for use at alternative London stations, such as London Kings Cross instead of London St Pancras International.

"You may use London Underground services at no extra cost to travel across London."

Thameslink: "Other Thameslink trains will still run through the London area"

The firm has also issued travel advice about trains between Brighton, London and the East of England due to Brighton and Hove Pride on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.

The spokesperson said: "We’re really excited to be working with Brighton and Hove Pride to help people get to and from this spectacular event which takes place on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August.

"With huge numbers of people expected, our stations and trains will be extremely busy, especially on the Saturday.

"We strongly advise you to buy your tickets in advance including for your return journey, as there may be long queues to purchase tickets on the day."

A Thameslink spokesperson urged passengers from Brighton Pride to book their tickets before travelling by train

They said a rainbow queuing system will be available at Brighton station on the weekend, and urged passengers not to wait to catch the final train home.

The last direct train from Brighton to Cambridge is due to depart on Saturday, August 6 at 10.12pm.

North of central London, the train is due to call at Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock and Royston.

The last direct Thameslink train from Brighton to London on Saturday night is due to leave at 0.05am on Sunday, August 7.

The train is due to continue onto Bedford, via stations in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

