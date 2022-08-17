Thameslink passengers urged to delay travel until later due to 'incidents'
- Credit: Doug Peters/PA
Thameslink is urging passengers to delay their morning travel due to a "number of incidents" on its network.
Several engineering issues and emergencies have affected morning trains north of London's St Pancras, King's Cross and Moorgate stations.
At 8am today (Wednesday, August 17), a Thameslink spokesperson said: "Please delay travel until later today as we have a number of incidents ongoing that are impacting the whole network."
Incidents include a points failure at Finsbury Park, north London, which is affecting trains on the East Coast Main Line towards Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage, Cambridge and Peterborough.
There is also a fault with level crossing barriers at Royston, Hertfordshire.
Thameslink, Great Northern and LNER trains were disrupted after damage to overhead wires in the Biggleswade area of Bedfordshire. Passengers between Hitchin and Peterborough, through Huntingdon, faced cancellations and delays, but the line has since reopened.
Thameslink and Southern passengers between London Bridge and Norwood Junction in south London also faced delays and cancellations due to overrunning engineering works. The line opened at 6.12am.
Elsewhere on the network, A person has been hit by a train in the St Albans area of Hertfordshire.
Most Thameslink services north of London have been altered, the company confirmed.
Some services have been suspended:
- Direct trains between Brighton and Cambridge
- Direct trains between Three Bridges and Bedford
- Direct trains between Luton and Orpington
- Direct trains between Bedford and East Grinstead & Littlehampton
Thameslink and Great Northern tickets are being accepted on other companies' routes.
- CrossCountry between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough
- Greater Anglia between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough
- East Midlands Railway between Ely and Peterborough
- London Underground lines via all necessary routes
- London Underground between London terminals
- London Northwestern Railway services between Milton Keynes and London as well as between Bedford and Bletchley and St Albans Abbey to Watford Junction (for services to London Euston)
- Elizabeth line Between Farringdon, London Liverpool Street and Abbey Wood
- METROBUS between Horsham and Three Bridges
- Southern between London and Horsham
- Gatwick Express between Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria
Disruption is expected again tomorrow (Thursday, August 18) due to a railway staff strike.