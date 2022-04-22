The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Hertford railway line suspended as emergency services deal with 'incident'

Will Durrant

Published: 2:51 PM April 22, 2022
Updated: 3:28 PM April 22, 2022
Great Northern services between Hertford and Alexandra Palace are suspended due to an emergency "incident"

Great Northern services between Hertford and Alexandra Palace are suspended due to an emergency "incident" - Credit: Great Northern

The train line between Hertford North and Alexandra Palace in London is blocked.

Emergency services are currently attending an "incident" on the line, and Great Northern passengers between Stevenage and London Moorgate are facing severe disruption.

A Great Northern spokesperson said: "The emergency services are currently attending to an incident between Hertford North and Alexandra Palace.

"Please consider delaying travel between Gordon Hill and Hertford North this afternoon."

Rail replacement buses are due to arrive at Stevenage at 4pm, the company said.

Great Northern is running a limited service between Gordon Hill and London Moorgate.

Tickets are currently being accepted on alternative Great Northern and Thameslink routes in Hertfordshire.

Passengers can also use their tickets on London Underground via any reasonable route, London Overground between Enfield Town and Liverpool Street, and Greater Anglia between Hertford East and London.

The spokesperson added: "Please consider delaying travel between Alexandra Palace and Hertford North.

"Necessary journeys will take an additional 60 minutes to complete and will require an alternative route.

"Rail replacement buses have been requested but not yet confirmed - we'll let you know once these are in place."

Great Northern staff are urging passengers to check their journey with National Rail Enquiries before they set off: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/

If you need help or support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk

Hertford News
North London News

