Live
Severe disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink trains to London
- Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA
A points failure at Hitchin and a signal fault at Potters Bar are causing major disruption to trains between London and Peterborough.
Thameslink, Great Northern and LNER routes from London King's Cross are facing severe disruption due to "a number of incidents", according to National Rail Enquiries.
Long-distance Grand Central, Hull Trains and Lumo routes are also affected.
A Thameslink statement reads: "Please travel later this afternoon/evening if possible, and if you do travel, please allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey.
"Be aware your journey may involve several changes to your planned route.
"A major signalling system fault has been reported in the Potters Bar area.
"This is disrupting all trains between Stevenage and Finsbury Park on the route through Welwyn Garden City.
"Trains are likely to be cancelled, diverted away from the area or revised to complete only parts of their normal journeys.
Most Read
- 1 Plans to demolish two houses and build 20 flats in their place
- 2 Former pub owner admits to food hygiene offences
- 3 Stevenage woman arrested following 'dangerous driving and assault'
- 4 Man in his 80s seriously injured after Honda crash in Stevenage
- 5 Plans to demolish riding stables to make way for housing
- 6 Parents' anger as possible school redundancies loom amid academy transition
- 7 Driver hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following crash in Hitchin
- 8 Vauxhall flips onto roof in crash with Mercedes in Letchworth
- 9 Stalking Protection Order issued to Herts man after obsessive behaviour towards ex
- 10 Severe disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink trains to London
"For trains that are already on this part of the route, we expect there will be severe delays.
"Staff have also been advised of a points issue at Hitchin."
Thameslink and Great Northern trains between London and Peterborough or Cambridge will run via Hertford.
Thameslink said this means it has reduced its usual Finsbury Park to Stevenage service, via Welwyn Garden City.
Trains between London and Ely or King's Lynn will only run as far south as Cambridge, and will not travel to London.
Stopper trains between Cambridge and London King's Cross, via Royston, will run between Cambridge and Welwyn Garden City only.
Some trains cannot stop at Hitchin.
"If you require Hitchin, please travel on to Stevenage, and travel back to Hitchin on a train in the opposite direction," a Thameslink and Great Northern spokesperson said.
LNER said some of its trains are delayed by around 20 minutes due to the disruption.
Passengers on LNER trains are also facing delays between Grantham and Newark North Gate due to safety checks, the company said.
LNER said its passengers can travel on Thameslink or Great Northern trains at no extra cost.
According to National Rail Enquiries, Thameslink and Great Northern tickets can be used on:
- Greater Anglia between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street
- LNER via any reasonable route
- London Buses on any reasonable route in central and north London
- London Overground via any reasonable route, including at Highbury and Islington
- London Underground via any reasonable route
- Arriva buses routes 55, 97, 98, 100, 101, 301, 302 and 724 in Hertfordshire
- Uno buses 601, 602, 610 and 653 in Hertfordshire
Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire, or our Hertfordshire Hertfordshire Travel Information group for the latest updates in Herts.