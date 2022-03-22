Updated

The Swingate House building has collapsed in Stevenage. - Credit: Velda Umney

Emergency services are currently on scene at Swingate House in Stevenage after a planned demolition reportedly “went wrong”.

Firefighters say they are not currently aware of anyone being injured. - Credit: Velda Umney

Firefighters and multiple police were spotted near Stevenage town centre.

“Demolishing gone wrong,” said one resident on Twitter.

Another reported a “big cloud of dust”. They added: “Glad I want driving past when that happened.”

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We're currently assisting at the scene of a building collapse in the Swingate area of Stevenage.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution and people are asked to please avoid the area at this time.”

A Stevenage Borough Council spokeswoman told The Comet: "Please stay away for the Swingate House area, the building that is being demolished has collapsed.

I think someone might have messed up the safe system of working, demolishing the building in Swingate, Stevenage. 🤔 I few minutes before all that stuff was roughly where the red line is. 😬 Big cloud of dust. Glad I want driving past when that happened pic.twitter.com/NKMM9Tm2su — Keef (@keef319) March 22, 2022

"The police are at the location and surrounding roads have been closed. We are assessing the situation and our priority is to keep everyone safe. We will keep you updated with any further developments via social media."

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently attending an incident in Swingate, Stevenage, where a building that was being prepared for controlled demolition has unexpectedly collapsed.

"We are not currently aware of anyone being injured."

