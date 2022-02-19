Rail operators urge passengers ‘not to travel’ and ‘claim fee-free refund’
- Credit: Network Rail
Rail companies across the country are urging passengers not to travel today after major disruption and widespread closures caused by Storm Eunice.
Network Rail say if you have a train ticket for today, you'll be able to travel on equivalent services with your train operator any time on Sunday and Monday, or will be entitled to a refund.
A spokesperson said: “The high winds mean trees and debris are blowing onto train lines, blocking trains and causing cancellations.
“We have extra engineers out across the network ready to react to problems when they happen.”
Jacqueline Starr, chief executive, at industry body Rail Delivery Group, said: “Storm Eunice is causing widespread damage and we’ve had to respond by closing lines to keep our customers and staff safe.
“We’re telling people not to travel today and instead to claim a fee-free refund.
“We are urging people to continue to check before they travel as we clear up after the storm.”
Jake Kelly, group director of our System Operator function, said: “There is severe disruption across multiple rail lines, so we are continuing to ask passengers not to travel and make alternative arrangements wherever possible.
“Through the weekend we will be working round the clock to fix the damage that the storm has done to the railway, but passengers should be checking their journeys over the weekend as we carry out these repairs.”
For the latest train travel updates, visit: www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/today.aspx