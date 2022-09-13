The incident occurred on Lytton Way. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been hospitalised after falling out of a moving car in Stevenage.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm today (Tuesday, September 13) on Lytton Way.

Officers from Hertfordshire police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Lister Hospital with a head injury.

This injury was "not thought to be life changing or life threatening".

Road closures were also put in place, whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called around 3.30pm today (Tuesday, September 13) to reports of an incident on Lytton Way, Stevenage.

"It was reported that a passenger had fallen out of a moving vehicle.

"Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended.

"A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury which was not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

"Road closures were in place while the incident was dealt with."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service added: "One ambulance was sent to Lytton Way, Stevenage, this afternoon following reports of a woman injured in a road traffic incident.

"One patient was transported to Lister Hospital for further assessment and care."