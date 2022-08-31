VW and Volvo in two-car crash near Stevenage
- Credit: Google Maps
A crash involving two cars has taken place near Stevenage.
The incident occurred at around 8.00am this morning (Wednesday, August 31), on the roundabout at Junction 8 of the A1M and the A602 Stevenage Road.
A black Volkswagen and a black Volvo were involved in the crash.
Officers from Hertfordshire police attended the scene.
No injuries have been reported, as a result of the collision.
"Long delays" were reported whilst the vehicles were recovered.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called at just after 8.00am today (Wednesday, August 31) to report a damage only road traffic collision on the roundabout at Junction 8 of the A1M and the A602 in Stevenage.
"A black VW and a black Volvo were involved.
"Officers attended. There were delays while the vehicles were recovered."
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council added: "Incident: A602 Stevenage Road, Stevenage - long delays due to an RTC (road traffic collision)."