VW and Volvo in two-car crash near Stevenage

The incident occurred on the roundabout at junction 8 of the A1M and the A602. - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving two cars has taken place near Stevenage.

The incident occurred at around 8.00am this morning (Wednesday, August 31), on the roundabout at Junction 8 of the A1M and the A602 Stevenage Road.

A black Volkswagen and a black Volvo were involved in the crash.

Officers from Hertfordshire police attended the scene.

No injuries have been reported, as a result of the collision.

"Long delays" were reported whilst the vehicles were recovered.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called at just after 8.00am today (Wednesday, August 31) to report a damage only road traffic collision on the roundabout at Junction 8 of the A1M and the A602 in Stevenage.

"A black VW and a black Volvo were involved.

"Officers attended. There were delays while the vehicles were recovered."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council added: "Incident: A602 Stevenage Road, Stevenage - long delays due to an RTC (road traffic collision)."