Smart car rolled in Stevenage crash

The incident occurred on Lytton Way. - Credit: Lee Redmond

A Smart car has ended up on its roof following a crash in Stevenage.

The incident occurred on Lytton Way, at 8.18am this morning (Wednesday, June 15).

The crash involved the black Smart car and a blue Mini Cooper.

Teams from Hertfordshire Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

No serious injuries were sustained.

Hertfordshire Police have temporarily closed Lytton Way, to allow emergency services access and to recover the vehicles.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 8.18am this morning (Wednesday 15 June) to reports of a collision in Lytton Way, Stevenage.

"Two vehicles were involved, a Smart car and a Mini Cooper.

"The ambulance service (ref 804) and fire service (ref 11016) were also called to the scene.

"No serious injuries were reported.

"A temporary road closure has been put in place to allow emergency services access and for vehicle recovery."