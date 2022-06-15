The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Smart car rolled in Stevenage crash

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:42 AM June 15, 2022
A black Smart car, on its roof.

The incident occurred on Lytton Way. - Credit: Lee Redmond

A Smart car has ended up on its roof following a crash in Stevenage.

The incident occurred on Lytton Way, at 8.18am this morning (Wednesday, June 15).

The crash involved the black Smart car and a blue Mini Cooper.

Teams from Hertfordshire Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A fire engine on Lytton Way.

The crash involved a black Smart car and a blue Mini Cooper. - Credit: Lee Redmond

No serious injuries were sustained.

Hertfordshire Police have temporarily closed Lytton Way, to allow emergency services access and to recover the vehicles.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 8.18am this morning (Wednesday 15 June) to reports of a collision in Lytton Way, Stevenage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Builder fraudulently charged customer £5,400 instead of £60
  2. 2 Thousands enjoy return of Stevenage Day after two years of virtual events
  3. 3 Smart car rolled in Stevenage crash
  1. 4 Author re-releases book about mum's murder after killer convicted for second time
  2. 5 7 curious places to visit in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Two cars crashed on A1(M) near Stevenage
  4. 7 Letchworth performing arts pupils qualify for Dance World Cup
  5. 8 Work begins on new Stevenage play area
  6. 9 Opening date revealed for Stevenage Bus Interchange
  7. 10 Revealed: Zoopla's 10 most viewed homes in Hertfordshire

"Two vehicles were involved, a Smart car and a Mini Cooper.

"The ambulance service (ref 804) and fire service (ref 11016) were also called to the scene.

"No serious injuries were reported.

"A temporary road closure has been put in place to allow emergency services access and for vehicle recovery."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
East of England Ambulance Service
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of Canterbury Way, Stevenage.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Cannabis factory with more than 200 plants uncovered in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Vehicle owners in Chells (pictured) and Bedwell, Stevenage, have become the victims of theft and attempted theft

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Four Stevenage streets hit in spate of theft and vehicle break-ins

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having now topped £65,000.

Knebworth House | Updated

Grass from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gigs going for more than £65k on eBay

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon