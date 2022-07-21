An overturned car in the Oval area in the afternoon of Thursday, July 21 - Credit: Submitted

A car has overturned in Stevenage town centre.

A picture from the Oval area of Stevenage shows a car upturned, with emergency and recovery crews on the scene.

The incident is thought to have begun in the afternoon of Thursday, July 21.

Live traffic maps show delays on the A1155 Verity Way, near the junction with Martin's Way.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.