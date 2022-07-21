The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage town centre disruption after car overturns near Oval

Will Durrant

Published: 7:39 PM July 21, 2022
An overturned car in the Oval area in the afternoon of Thursday, July 21

A car has overturned in Stevenage town centre.

A picture from the Oval area of Stevenage shows a car upturned, with emergency and recovery crews on the scene.

The incident is thought to have begun in the afternoon of Thursday, July 21.

Live traffic maps show delays on the A1155 Verity Way, near the junction with Martin's Way.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

