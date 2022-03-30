Road resurfacing works postponed due to housing development

Gresley Way in Stevenage had been due to be resurfaced next week - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to improve the road surface along Gresley Way in Stevenage next week have been postponed due to construction work to build more than 600 homes.

Hertfordshire County Council had intended to resurface the road between April 6 and 8, but housebuilder Redrow has begun work on a 93-acre site off Gresley Way which has outline planning permission for 618 homes, a primary and pre-school, an 80-bed care home, up to 50 assisted living homes, shops, community facilities and a site for travelling showpeople.

A county council spokesman said: “We took the decision to cancel our surfacing works on Gresley Way in light of the housing development, which will bring with it a lot of heavy construction traffic, which would diminish the impact of resurfacing the road.

"We have therefore postponed the works until after the development has been completed. We don’t currently have a revised date for the resurfacing works.”