The B197 High Street road in Stevenage is currently closed near the junction of North Road due to a collision. - Credit: Google Maps

The B197 High Street road in Stevenage was closed this morning due to a crash near the junction with North Road.

The collision, between a Vauxhall Astra and a Citroen C3, resulted in police, the fire service and an ambulance being called to the scene.

One individual sustained slight injuries and was treated by ambulance staff, while Highway Maintenance dealt with an oil spill resulting from the incident.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Police were called at around on Tuesday March 1 following a road traffic collision in Graveley Road, Stevenage.

"The collision occurred at the junction with North Road and involved two vehicles – a Citroen C3 and a Vauxhall Astra.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulances services and road closures were put in place. One person sustained slight injuries and was left in the care of ambulance staff.

"The vehicles were recovered and Highways were called to deal with an oil spill on the carriageway. The road was open by 9.55am."

Hertfordshire County Council earlier advised travellers to avoid the area, through their Twitter page @Herts_Highways.

The statement from Hertfordshire County Council read: "ROAD CLOSED: #Stevenage B197 High St, road currently CLOSED near the junction of North Road due to an RTC. #AvoidTheArea"

There are also delays near Redbourn, where a 24-hour closure is being imposed on the A5183 every day between March 1 and March 20, in order for the council to carry out "major development and highway improvement works".

The works are being completed between the junction with Hogg End Lane and the Batchwood Drive roundabout in St Albans.

The road will also be closed between 8pm and 5am on April 11 and April 12, this is to facilitate the installation of an anti-skid surface.

The delays occurring today are said to effect the Childwickbury and Redbourn areas.

