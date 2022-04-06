Arriva bus timetable changes will take effect in Stevenage from April 17 - Credit: Archant

Stevenage bus timetable changes will come into effect from Sunday, April 17.

Arriva has announced Stevenage town centre services 2,3,4 and 5 will operate every 15 minutes Monday to Friday daytime, instead of every 20 minutes.

The 100/101 Luton to Stevenage buses will combine to run every 20 minutes Monday to Friday off peak, with Arriva saying there will be "a small change to peak hour journeys".

Some of Arriva's bus network has been experiencing service disruption due to staff shortages. A spokesman said: "For the latest travel news, please use the 'Plan a Journey' section on our website arrivabus.co.uk or app. Alternatively, you can view service alerts on Twitter at twitter.com/arrivaessex.

"We are experiencing service disruption across some parts of our network due to national staff shortages, and we appreciate your patience at this time."