Engineering work is taking place between Stevenage and Alexandra Palance over six Sundays - Credit: Alan Millard

Weekend rail passengers in Hertfordshire face disruptions for the next six Sundays.

Between February 20 and March 27, there will be no Thameslink or Great Northern trains between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace on Sundays.

Buses will replace trains at 15 stations including Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Potters Bar and Watton-at-Stone.

Great Northern trains between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Hertford North will continue to run.

Thameslink, Great Northern and long-distance trains will also run between London and Stevenage towards Peterborough, Cambridge and King's Lynn, but journey times will be extended due to a diversion.

Buses will replace trains at 12 Hertfordshire and north London stations, including Hatfield - Credit: Matt Powell

On Sunday, February 27 buses will replace some early-morning trains between Hitchin and Peterborough, as well as between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace.

On Sunday, March 6, an additional rail-replacement bus will run between Welwyn Garden City and Peterborough or Cambridge until approximately 8.15am.

Thameslink has said that the disruption is due to engineering work on the East Coast Main Line.

Details of the disruption are on the National Rail website: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/