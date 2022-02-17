The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Buses to replace trains on Hertfordshire main line for six Sundays

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:19 PM February 17, 2022
A freight train at Stevenage Railway Station

Engineering work is taking place between Stevenage and Alexandra Palance over six Sundays - Credit: Alan Millard

Weekend rail passengers in Hertfordshire face disruptions for the next six Sundays.

Between February 20 and March 27, there will be no Thameslink or Great Northern trains between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace on Sundays.

Buses will replace trains at 15 stations including Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Potters Bar and Watton-at-Stone.

Great Northern trains between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Hertford North will continue to run.

Thameslink, Great Northern and long-distance trains will also run between London and Stevenage towards Peterborough, Cambridge and King's Lynn, but journey times will be extended due to a diversion.

Hatfield Station

Buses will replace trains at 12 Hertfordshire and north London stations, including Hatfield - Credit: Matt Powell

On Sunday, February 27 buses will replace some early-morning trains between Hitchin and Peterborough, as well as between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace.

On Sunday, March 6, an additional rail-replacement bus will run between Welwyn Garden City and Peterborough or Cambridge until approximately 8.15am.

Thameslink has said that the disruption is due to engineering work on the East Coast Main Line.

Details of the disruption are on the National Rail website: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/

Thameslink
Great Northern
Stevenage News
Welwyn Garden City News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Longmeadow Primary School, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Borough Council

Plans to reduce places available at two Stevenage primaries are step closer

Deborah Price, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Bayley Broux hitchin

Herts Live News

Dealer jailed after more than £5,000 worth of drugs found in raid

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Wimpey was granted outline planning permission for 80 homes off Arlesey High Street in April 2021

Planning and Development

Consultation launched for 75-home development in Arlesey

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Royal Mail post box painted pink in Stevenage

Heritage

Why are Stevenage post boxes being painted pink?

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon