Live

A1(M) delays after vehicle overturns and leaves the carriageway

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:50 AM April 7, 2022
Updated: 7:59 AM April 7, 2022
A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) London-bound near Stevenage

A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) London-bound near Stevenage - Credit: Google Earth

A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) at Stevenage at around 7am today (Thursday, April 7).

According to National Highways, the vehicle overturned and left the carriageway between junctions 8 (A602, Stevenage North) and 9 (A602, Stevenage South).

One lane out of two was closed, but both lanes are now open.

There are delays of approximately 30 minutes on the route, with queues back to junction 9 (A505, Letchworth).

A Traffic England statement reads: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9.15 and 9.30 on April 7, 2022."

