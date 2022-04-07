Live

A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) London-bound near Stevenage - Credit: Google Earth

A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) at Stevenage at around 7am today (Thursday, April 7).

According to National Highways, the vehicle overturned and left the carriageway between junctions 8 (A602, Stevenage North) and 9 (A602, Stevenage South).

One lane out of two was closed, but both lanes are now open.

All lanes have now reopened on the #A1M southbound between J8 and J7 near #Stevenage. There is still approx. 4 miles of congestion on approach, please allow extra time if travelling in the area this morning. pic.twitter.com/hOszce6w8u — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 7, 2022

There are delays of approximately 30 minutes on the route, with queues back to junction 9 (A505, Letchworth).

A Traffic England statement reads: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9.15 and 9.30 on April 7, 2022."

