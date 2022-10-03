The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Four vehicles crash on A602 near Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:41 AM October 3, 2022
Updated: 11:17 AM October 3, 2022
The A602, with a sign for St Ippolyts on the left.

The incident took place on the A602, at St Ippolyts. - Credit: Google Maps

A four-vehicle crash has taken place on the A602, towards Stevenage.

The incident took place prior to 7.30am this morning (Monday, October 3), near Wymondley.

A van, a white Citroen a grey Toyota and a silver Vauxhall were all involved in the incident.

Teams from Herts police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Herts Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were called just after 7.30am today (Monday 3 October) to reports of a multiple vehicle collision on Wymondley Bypass in Stevenage.

"Officers put a road closure in place to allow the ambulance service and fire and rescue service to attend the scene.

"A van, along with a white Citroen, grey Toyota and silver Vauxhall were involved in the collision.

Most Read

  1. 1 Apply for free tickets to see new season of The Masked Singer being filmed in Hertfordshire
  2. 2 Four vehicles crash on A602 near Stevenage
  3. 3 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  1. 4 Woman's purse 'stolen' outside Stevenage Tesco
  2. 5 Family's car window smashed in overnight criminal damage
  3. 6 Rising costs see refill store in Letchworth close for good
  4. 7 Two men from North Herts wanted by police for failing to attend court
  5. 8 Starry-eyed Letchworth students meet Britain’s first astronaut
  6. 9 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
  7. 10 '£1,200 worth of damage' caused during motorbike vandalism

"Three of the vehicles were recovered and the road was re-opened at 8.56am.”

Hertfordshire Highways
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Cineworld, with grey walls and red signs.

East of England Ambulance Service

Man dies following medical episode at Stevenage Cineworld

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A beer bottle in the water.

Environment News

Letchworth pond tested and fish removed after animals found dead

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Proposed redevelopment of The Forum in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Have your say on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A police car at a junction.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon