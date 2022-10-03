Updated
Four vehicles crash on A602 near Stevenage
- Credit: Google Maps
A four-vehicle crash has taken place on the A602, towards Stevenage.
The incident took place prior to 7.30am this morning (Monday, October 3), near Wymondley.
A van, a white Citroen a grey Toyota and a silver Vauxhall were all involved in the incident.
Teams from Herts police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Herts Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were called just after 7.30am today (Monday 3 October) to reports of a multiple vehicle collision on Wymondley Bypass in Stevenage.
"Officers put a road closure in place to allow the ambulance service and fire and rescue service to attend the scene.
"A van, along with a white Citroen, grey Toyota and silver Vauxhall were involved in the collision.
Most Read
- 1 Apply for free tickets to see new season of The Masked Singer being filmed in Hertfordshire
- 2 Four vehicles crash on A602 near Stevenage
- 3 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 4 Woman's purse 'stolen' outside Stevenage Tesco
- 5 Family's car window smashed in overnight criminal damage
- 6 Rising costs see refill store in Letchworth close for good
- 7 Two men from North Herts wanted by police for failing to attend court
- 8 Starry-eyed Letchworth students meet Britain’s first astronaut
- 9 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
- 10 '£1,200 worth of damage' caused during motorbike vandalism
"Three of the vehicles were recovered and the road was re-opened at 8.56am.”