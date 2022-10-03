Four vehicles crash on A602 near Stevenage

Updated

The incident took place on the A602, at St Ippolyts. - Credit: Google Maps

A four-vehicle crash has taken place on the A602, towards Stevenage.

The incident took place prior to 7.30am this morning (Monday, October 3), near Wymondley.

A van, a white Citroen a grey Toyota and a silver Vauxhall were all involved in the incident.

Teams from Herts police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Herts Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were called just after 7.30am today (Monday 3 October) to reports of a multiple vehicle collision on Wymondley Bypass in Stevenage.

"Officers put a road closure in place to allow the ambulance service and fire and rescue service to attend the scene.

"A van, along with a white Citroen, grey Toyota and silver Vauxhall were involved in the collision.

"Three of the vehicles were recovered and the road was re-opened at 8.56am.”