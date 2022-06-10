Updated

A crash has blocked Six Hills Way in the Fairlands Valley Park area, Stevenage, since around 8.30am today (Friday, June 10) - Credit: Google Earth

A main road through the centre of Stevenage closed following a crash this morning.

According to police in Stevenage, Six Hills Way was shut at around 8.30am on Friday, June 10, to allow emergency services to deal with a crash involving a Ford Fiesta and Kia Venga.

The road was blocked between Colestrete and the Valley Way roundabout in the Fairlands Valley Park area.

The closure was lifted at around 10am. Live traffic information is online at: https://www.thecomet.net/news/traffic/

⛔ Please avoid Six Hills Way in #Stevenage which has been closed since 8.30am on Friday 10 June while emergency services deal with a road traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/a2T0KPs0Pu — Stevenage Police (@StevenagePolice) June 10, 2022

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called at 8.27am this morning (Friday, June 10) to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Six Hills Way, Stevenage.

"The collision occurred at the junction with Colestrete and two vehicles were involved – a red Ford Fiesta and a red Kia Venga.

"Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the ambulance service and road closures were put in place.

"The vehicles were recovered and closures were by 10am."

A spokesperson added that none of the injuries are thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.